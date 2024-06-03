Leaks suggest revamped Control Centre and settings in iOS 18

While there’s a lot of anticipation for what AI features Apple is going to reveal at WWDC, a new rumour post from Mark Gurman mentions a suite of software redesigns coming to iPhones at Apple’s next big event.

WWDC is slated to start on June 10 and we’ll likely see a lot of these features in the first keynote during the first day of the event. Gurman is leaking things like the Settings and Control Centre redesigns, and followed up on an earlier rumour saying that the macOS settings app will also be redesigned. He doesn’t share what is coming in the new update, but he does mention that the Now Playing widget and smart home controls in Control Centre will change.

While Settings and Control Centre are in need of a fresh coat of paint, Gurman says that other improvements are coming to iMessage, like the ability to animate individual words within each text, new Tapback icons, emojis for reactions and a new ‘Style selector’ for each message bubble.

Beyond that, Gurman and the rest of the industry expect that WWDC will have an overarching focus on AI features, including AI transcriptions in Voice Memos, AI-custom emojis and, of course, Siri is expected to get a few enhancements as well, but the rumours suggest that it won’t get a huge AI overhaul until next year at the earliest.

One other thing to mention is that no one expects new hardware to be shown off at WWDC 2024, but for Canadians, there are some rumours suggesting that the Vision Pro will get a wider release around the world and Canada is expected to be part of that wave.

Source: Bloomberg, Business Insider, 9to5Mac