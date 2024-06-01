Telecom news roundup: More 5G on TTC and plan changes [May 25-31]

Canadian telecom was a little more active this week with 5G news from Rogers and Bell, several plan changes and more. Check it all out below.

Pricing and deals

Fido dropped its 50GB 4G plan to $44/mo.

Virgin, Fido and Koodo all offered decent deals on the Pixel 8.

Telus expanded its Mobility for Good program, which offers discounted phone plans to low-income families.

Virgin added a $39/40GB 4G plan and slapped a $5/mo credit for 24 months on its existing $39/20GB plan to bring the price down.

Infrastructure

A cable theft knocked out Bell internet for some people in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Bell started deploying 3,800MHz spectrum in parts of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Rogers started work on expanding 5G availability on the TTC subway.

