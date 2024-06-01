The Force is strong with Oreo Canada’s new Star Wars cookies

Oreos are some of my favourite cookies.

I don’t have them too often, given that I generally only find the 261g boxes in grocery stores and I know I’ll be tempted to eat them all. Typically, I only have Oreos either in the office if they happen to be in the kitchen or as a post-blood donation treat (which is just a bonus on top of the many reasons to make an appointment).

Naturally, then, I jumped at the chance to have a valid “work” excuse to write about Oreo Canada’s new limited-edition Star Wars cookies. I was offered a box to try early, so how could I refuse as a fan of both Oreos and Star Wars?

Simply called ‘Star Wars Oreo Cookies, Special Edition,’ these cookies feature fun Star Wars-themed packaging and cookie designs. In a particularly amusing twist, there are actually two versions of the cookies you can get that are inspired by the Light Side and Dark Side. Each will have cookies featuring ten designs for each alignment, including Luke, Han, Leia and Rey for the good guys and Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Palpatine and a Storm Trooper for the bad guys. Naturally, the Light Side cookies will have blue creme, while the Dark Side treats will sport red creme.

However, you won’t actually know which side you got when you buy a pack, as both variants feature the same striking Light Side vs. Dark Side artwork, as drawn by veteran Star Wars poster artist Greg Hildebrandt. Therefore, there’s a bit of a fun surprise in store for you. (For what it’s worth, I got a Light Side pack.)

I will say that some of the characters admittedly look more like their cinematic counterparts than others. (Luke, for example, looks a bit… off.) But the addition of the little faces is mostly just a gimmick, of course — one that will certainly click a lot more with kids.

What was most appealing to me with the Star Wars cookies, however, was their actual taste. Essentially, they’re the classic old-but-gold flavour of Oreos but with “kyber” sugar crystals inspired by the eponymous components found in a lightsaber. The little clumps of sugar give a satisfying Pop Rocks-esque crunch to each cookie, making them a subtle but welcome iteration on your standard Oreo.

Overall, I really enjoyed the new Star Wars Oreos, which will appeal both to kids who want to see their favourite characters and general cookie consumers who will dig the little “kyber” sugar crystal spin.

The special edition Star Wars Oreo Cookies will launch in Canada on June 10th and be available for a limited time only.