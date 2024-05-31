fbpx
Virgin adds $39/40GB plan, drops 20GB plan to $34

The 20GB plan still costs $39/mo but now comes with a $5/mo credit for 24 months

Jonathan Lamont
May 31, 2024

Bell’s Virgin Plus has changed up some of its 4G plans, adding a new 40GB plan and discounting its existing 20GB plan.

According to changes on the Virgin website, the provider now offers a $39/40GB 4G plan. However, it also offers a $39/20GB 4G plan as before, but with a $5/mo credit for 24 months to bring the price down to $34.

Virgin’s 40GB and 20GB 4G plans as of May 31st, 2024.

Like Virgin’s other plans, both of these include 4G data with speeds capped at 150Mbps, video streaming quality limited to 480p and unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting sent from Canada.

It’s a bit of a strange approach to have two plans at the same price but with different data buckets. It seems like Virgin is trying to match $34/20GB 4G plans offered by Fido and Koodo.

While the $34/20GB plan is an improvement compared to $39/20GB, it’s still a far cry from what Freedom and Public are offering. Why pay $34 for 20GB of 4G data from Virgin when you can get 50GB of 5G data from Freedom or Public for the same price, along with Canada-U.S. usage included?

Virgin’s other plans remain unchanged, with $44/50GB and $50/60GB 4G options plus a $65/75GB 5G plan.

You can find all of Virgin’s plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

