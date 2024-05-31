Telus expands Mobility for Good program to support over 800,000 families across Canada

Telus has launched an expanded version of its Mobility for Good charitable program for low-income families.

Now, 800,000 families who are eligible to receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit can take advantage of Mobility for Good. Through the program, families can get one of two discounted phone plans — $25/mo (3GB) or $35/month (10GB). Mobility for Good allows users to either bring their own device or buy a discounted pre-owned device from Mobile Klinik.

Telus says Mobility for Good already benefits 500,000 Canadians, including those who are leaving low-income seniors, youth leaving foster case and Indigenous women at risk of violence.

More information on Telus Mobility for Good can be found here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus