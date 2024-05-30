Sony has made a PC adapter for the PlayStation VR2

In February, Sony confirmed plans to add PC support to its PlayStation VR2 headset and now, we have an idea of what that will look like.

As spotted by XR-focused YouTuber Brad Lynch, a March Korean filing by Sony points to an adapter that will allow the PS VR2, which is currently only compatible with a PS5 console, to run on a PC.

When Sony originally confirmed PC support, it said it was targeting a launch sometime in 2024. Therefore, a months-old filing would suggest that Sony is on track to meet that goal. It should be noted, however, that the filing doesn’t provide any details on how the adapter will connect to PC or even how much it will cost.

Still, Sony is no doubt hoping that the PC support will help the PS VR2. The device was released last year to overall solid reviews, although it was criticized for its steep $750 price tag and lack of launch games. The headset has also reportedly missed Sony’s sales targets by hundreds of thousands of units. It remains to be seen what benefit, if any, the PC support will bring.

In the meantime, Sony is running its latest annual big Days of Play promotion, offering $120 discounts on the PS VR2 as well as savings on PS5 consoles, games and more.

Source: Korea’s National Radio Research Agency Via: Brad Lynch