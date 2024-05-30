Leaker compares Z Fold 6’s Cover Screen to the Z Fold 5

With the Galaxy Fold Unpacked on the way, Ice Universe has been leaking news about the upcoming Samsung foldables.

Galaxy Z Fold5 vs Galaxy Z Fold6

Fold6 screen width =Fold5 screen width+right bezel width pic.twitter.com/cbIjMNjikV — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2024

According to the leak, the Fold 6 will have a slightly wider display that resembles the S24 Ultra. Ice Universe says that the width of the Fold 6 equals the width plus the right bezel width of the Fold 5.

I like the Fold 6’s wider screen, but I was hoping it was slightly wider, similar to the OnePlus Open or even the Pixel Fold. However, this is definitely a welcomed first step.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring at its upcoming Unpacked event in July.

Source: Ice Universe