Here’s everything shown off during May’s PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation held its latest State of Play presentation on Thursday, May 30th, offering looks at over a dozen upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 titles.

You can watch the full 30-plus-minute VOD stream here, but keep on reading if you want a higher-level breakdown of everything that was featured throughout the show.

Concord (PS5/PC) — August 23rd, 2024

Developer Firewalk, which joined PlayStation Studios last year, offered an extensive look at the characters, world and gameplay from its upcoming sci-fi PvP multiplayer first-person shooter, Concord. We were also given a release date: August 23rd, 2024.

Cinematic trailer:

Gameplay trailer:

God of War: Ragnarök (PC) — September 19th, 2024

Sony Santa Monica’s beloved 2022 action game, God of War Ragnarök, is coming to PC on September 19th, 2024.

Dynasty Warriors Origins (PS5) — TBA 2025

The next entry in Omega Force’s long-running hacker-slasher series was revealed.

Infinity Nikki (PS5) — beta testing opens Q3 2024

This is a cute-looking cross-platform open-world dress-up adventure game.

Ballad of Antara (PS5) — TBA 2025

In this action-RPG, you must fight divine creatures to save a faraway land from being lost forever.

Behemoth (PS VR2) — TBA 2024

A first-person sword and bow game in a fantasy setting — it kind of looks like Skyrim?

Alien: Rogue Incursion (PS VR2) — TBA 2024

A first-person VR game set in the world of Fox’s Alien franchise — naturally, an encounter with a fearsome Necromorph was teased.

Marvel Rivals (PS5) — closed beta coming July 2024

More gameplay was shown from NetEase’s Overwatch-inspired Marvel Rivals hero shooter alongside confirmation of a closed beta hitting PS5 in July. Spider-Man, one of the playable characters, will also have a PS5-exclusive costume.

When Winds Meet (PS5) — TBA

An open-world action-adventure RPG that draws inspiration from romantic and fantastical martial arts works.

Until Dawn (PS5/PC) — fall 2024

A remaster of Supermassive’s acclaimed choose-your-own-adventure horror game is coming this fall.

Path of Exile 2 (PS5) — early access late 2024

Grinding Gear Games showed off more gameplay from its upcoming free-to-play action-RPG sequel, which supports co-op for up to six players.

Silent Hill 2 (PS5) — October 8th, 2024

A release date trailer was revealed for Bloober Team’s remake of Konami’s beloved survival horror game.

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) — TBA 2025

Capcom showed the first trailer for the next entry in its beloved Monster Hunter franchise.

Astro Bot (PS5) — September 6th, 2024

Following the well-received PS5 launch title Astro’s Playroom, a new game featuring PlayStation robot mascot Astro is in the works.

It’s worth noting that PlayStation is also confirmed to be a part of The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which kicks off on June 7th.

In the meantime, PlayStation has just kicked off a big Days of Play promotion offering deals on PS5 consoles, games and more.

Image credit: PlayStation