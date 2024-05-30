fbpx
Deals

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is $300 off until June 2

The deals are available on Amazon and the Google Store

Dean Daley
May 30, 20242:00 PM EDT 1 comment

Google is discounting the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for up to $300 off until June 2nd. This is a good time to buy if you want one of the latest Pixel flagships.

Here are the deals on the Google Store right now:

It’s worth mentioning that Amazon also sells the Pixel 8 Pro for $1,049.99, the Pixel Buds Pro for $179.99, and the Pixel Watch for $219.99. 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Virgin, Fido offering Pixel 8 for $15/mo financing

News

PlayStation Days of Play promo offers free games and big discounts

News

Canadian retailers offering deals on PS5 games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Deals

Save on SD cards, earbuds, chargers and more at Best Buy this week

Comments