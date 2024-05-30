Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is $300 off until June 2

Google is discounting the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for up to $300 off until June 2nd. This is a good time to buy if you want one of the latest Pixel flagships.
Here are the deals on the Google Store right now:
- Pixel 8 Pro: now $1,049, was $1,349
- Pixel 8: now $669, was $949
- Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): now $219, was $379
- Pixel Watch (LTE): now $289, was $449
- Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): now $399.99, was $479.99
- Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): now $469.99, was $549.99
- Pixel Buds Pro: now $179.99, was $259.99
It’s worth mentioning that Amazon also sells the Pixel 8 Pro for $1,049.99, the Pixel Buds Pro for $179.99, and the Pixel Watch for $219.99.
