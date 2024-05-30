Canada’s WildBrain is making an animated Minecraft series for Netflix

Netflix is developing an animated series based on the massively popular sandbox survival video game Minecraft.

The streamer is partnering with Mojang, the Microsoft-owned developer of Minecraft, and Vancouver-based animation studio WildBrain. The Canadian company has previously worked on Sonic Prime, Carmen Sandiego and Ninjago: Dragons Rising for Netflix, as well as The Snoopy Show and other Peanuts titles for Apple TV+.

Plot details and a release window for the Minecraft series are currently unknown, but Netflix says the series will “feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light.” In any event, it’s a logical move, given that Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time. The series would also join Netflix’s ever-growing catalogue of video game adaptations, which includes the likes of Arcane (Riot’s League of Legends), Sonic Prime (Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog), Castlevania (Konami’s Castlevania), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077) and The Cuphead Show! (Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR’s Cuphead).

This also isn’t the only Minecraft adaptation in the works. Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess is helming a live-action film, simply titled Minecraft, starring Jack Black as series mascot Steve alongside Jason Momoa as an unknown character. Minecraft is set to hit theatres in April 2025.

The announcement of Netflix’s Minecraft series comes as part of Mojang’s ongoing 15th-anniversary celebrations for the game. More information on that can be found here.

Image credit: Mojang

Source: Mojang