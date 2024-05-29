Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring spotted in FCC database

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have a much-needed update that gives users more battery than its predecessor, according to a recent leak from MySmartPrice, which spotted FCC certifications for the upcoming handset.

According to the FCC certification, the Z Flip 6 will feature a 3,887mAh battery, which will be marketed as a 4,000mAh power cell. The document also indicates that the Z Flip 6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth, 25W fast charging and more. MySmartPrice also saw that the handset was on a Geekbench database, showing off its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 12.5-megapixel primary camera.

The publication also saw the Galaxy Ring with the model number SM-Q503, which will range from ring sizes 5 to 12. It will also have a 17mAh battery for the smaller sizes, an 18.5mAh battery for ring sizes 8-11, and the largest size will feature a 22.5mAh battery.

The listing also indicates that the Galaxy Ring will support Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth 5.4 and mentions a charging cradle. Lastly, the Ring will come in black.

The Galaxy Ring, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series are rumoured to launch on July 10th.

Source: MySmartPrice