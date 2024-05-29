Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI to its Galaxy Watches

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy AI, which is available on the company’s newest smartphones, will also be available on its smartwatches.

Samsung says this will be available on its next Galaxy Watch via One UI 6 later this year; however, if you’re in the U.S. or South Korea, you can join the beta program. The beta program will be available for the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Considering these devices will be on the beta program, it’s similarly possible for them to get the Galaxy AI update for all users sometime in the future.

Galaxy AI will be able to provide new features to your Galaxy smartwatch. These features include an ‘Energy Score,’ which will let you know how your body is doing after reading your personal health metrics, including sleep timing, previous day activities, heart rate, and more. It will also include ‘Wellness Tips’ offering tips to achieve your health goals.

A sleep AI algorithm feature should also help provide better sleep insights and measure movement, sleep latency, heart rate and respiratory rates during sleep.

You can learn more about Galaxy AI on Samsung Watch here.

We expect to learn more and see the Galaxy Watch 7 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which will also include the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Ring.

Source: Samsung