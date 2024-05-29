PlayStation’s next State of Play stream will be held on May 30

PlayStation has announced that its next State of Play presentation will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

In a blog post, the company confirmed that the showcase will run for over 30 minutes and feature 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles. Part of that will include a look at PlayStation Studios games launching later this year.

Since early May, PlayStation has been rumoured to be holding some sort of showcase this month, and now, it’s finally been made official. The last State of Play was in January, so it will be particularly interesting to see what the company has in store, especially on the PlayStation Studios front.

While the company has had the likes of Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin this year, we don’t know what any of Sony’s actual PlayStation Studios will release later this year. That said, rumours have recently surfaced that a Lego Horizon game is in the works, so that may be featured during the State of Play.

Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see for the actual event. You can stream the State of Play on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

The State of Play will be the first of several games events to be held over the next few weeks. On June 7th, Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards) will host this year’s Summer Game Fest showcase, and that will soon be followed by the Xbox Games Showcase + Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct (June 9th) and Ubisoft Forward (June 10th). Nintendo has also confirmed that its next Direct stream will happen sometime in June.

