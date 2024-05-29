It looks like Apple is planning to bring Apple TV+ to Android

The Apple TV app could be coming to Android devices down the line.

As spotted by Bloomberg, Apple is seeking a senior Android engineer to join its Apple TV team. This recruit would be tasked with building “an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports,” suggesting that Apple wants its TV app on Android.

With a dedicated Apple TV app, Android users would be able to directly access Apple TV+, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s streaming service, as well as entertainment titles they’ve rented or purchased from the storefront. Currently, those in the Android ecosystem have to either use tv.apple.com in a web browser or an Android TV device like the Chromecast with Google TV.

Therefore, a native Apple TV app would more easily reach the millions of people who use Android devices and, in turn, could drive Apple TV+ subscriptions. The Apple TV app is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, select smart TVs and more. Meanwhile, Apple currently only has a small selection of apps on Android, including Apple Music and Beats.

Of course, an Apple TV app on Android is likely a while away, given that Apple is seemingly still only in the hiring phase. With that in mind, don’t expect any sort of news about this at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

Source: Bloomberg