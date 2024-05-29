Amazon to publish racing game from developers behind Forza

Amazon has announced that it will publish the next open-world race game from Maverick Games, a company made up of ex-Playground Games developers.

The game will be narrative-led, switching things up from the reliable bare-bones Forza Horizon series. There is currently no title, but it’s slated for a wide release across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

This developer has around 60 people on staff and Jamie Brittain has joined the team as the lead writer. Brittain is best known for being one of the co-creators of the TV show Skins.

Amazon is also working on a Tomb Raider game, a LOTR MMO and an anime MMO.

Image Source: Amazon

Source: GamesIndustry.biz