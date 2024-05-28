Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video [May 27-June 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

The Rookie (Season 6)

Original TV broadcast run: February 20th, 2024 to May 21st, 2024

Crave premiere date: May 31st, 2024

Genre: Police procedural

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

John and co. continue to deal with an unresolved case from last season while a new villain enters the fray.

The Rookie was created by Alexi Hawley (Castle) and stars Edmonton’s Nathan Fillion (Castle), Richmond, B.C.’s Shawn Ashmore (X-Men series), Mekia Cox (90210), Jenna Dewan (Step Up), Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan) and Calgary’s Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter).

Stream The Rookie here.

Disney+

Jim Henson Idea Man [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 31st, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

From Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard (Apollo 13) comes this documentary about the life and career of legendary Sesame Street and The Muppets puppeteer Jim Henson.

Stream Jim Henson Idea Man here.

Netflix

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 29th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (around one hour each)

After TikTok dancers join a management company and its associated church, unsettling details about the founder and their dark realities come to light.

Stream Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult here.

Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3) [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: June 2nd, 2024 (first episode, new episode every Sunday)

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Mike must deal with a new face of the Russian mob who’s set up shop in the city.

Mayor of Kingstown was created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Kingston, Ontario’s Hugh Dillon (Flashpoint) and stars Jeremy Renner (The Town), Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa (The Witcher), Taylor Handley (Vegas) and Emma Laird (A Haunting in Venice).

Stream Mayor of Kingstown here.

Prime Video

The Outlaws (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 31st, 2024

Genre: Comedy, crime thriller

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

After sending The Dean to court, the group must deal with forces trying to corrupt the trial and get him off.

The Outlaws was created by Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) and Stephen Merchant (The Office) and stars Merchant, Rhianne Barreto (Honour), Gamba Cole (His House), Darren Boyd (Spy) and Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can).

Stream The Outlaws here.

Image credit: Paramount