Canadian retailers offering deals on PS5 games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

A Square Enix sale is being held at various Canadian retailers, offering solid deals on a few notable titles.

The standout of these is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, one of the year’s highest-rated games. The full list of discounted games is as follows:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99)

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch) — $44.99 (regularly $64.99)

Check out the promotion on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source and Walmart. The sales end on June 6th.

It’s also worth noting that last year’s Super Mario RPG remaster (the original version of which was developed by SquareSoft, now Square Enix) is also on sale for $54.99 (regularly $79.99) at The Source.

Image credit: Square Enix