PlayStation Days of Play promo offers free games and big discounts

Every year, PlayStation holds a big Days of Play promotion, offering all kinds of hardware and software deals, content offerings and more.

Now, the company has unveiled what’s in store for Days of Play 2024, and it’s a particularly big one. This year’s Days of Play celebration runs from May 29th to June 12th. Read on for a full breakdown.

PlayStation Plus

To start, PlayStation is offering additional free games with PlayStation Plus in June for Days of Play. Note that these will become available on different days and require either PS Plus Extra or Premium, depending on the title.

Before Your Eyes (PS VR2) [Premium] — June 6th

— June 6th Cricket 24 (PS4/PS5) [Extra and Premium] — June 5th

— June 5th Dredge (PS4/PS5) [Extra and Premium] — May 29th

— May 29th Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS VR2) [Premium] — June 6th

— June 6th Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5) [Extra or Premium] — June 7th

— June 7th Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4) [Extra and Premium] — May 31st

— May 31st Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus (PS2 Classic) [Premium] — June 11th

— June 11th Star Wars: The Clone Wars (PS2 Classic) [Premium] — June 11th

— June 11th Synth Riders (PS VR2) [Premium] — June 6th

— June 6th Tomb Raider Legend (PS2 Classic) [Premium] — June 11th

— June 11th The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2 (PS VR2) [Premium] — June 6th

— June 6th Walkabout Mini Golf (PS VR2) [Premium] — June 6th

Additionally, Premium members will get a free game trial for WWE 2K24 (PS4 and PS5) on May 29th.

Hardware and software deals

Of course, it wouldn’t be Days of Play without a bunch of savings on all kinds of PlayStation products. Here are the confirmed deals so far. Note that specific Canadian pricing will be revealed on May 29th, so we’ll update this story once those details become available. For now, though, this gives you an idea of what to expect from various retailers:

$50 off PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

$100 off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

$20 off games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, MLB The Show 24 and Rise of the Ronin

Up to 30 percent off 12-month PS Plus subscriptions (new members)

20 percent off items on the PlayStation Gear Store

Meanwhile, the PlayStation Store will have deals on all kinds of digital PS4 and PS5 games, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Alan Wake 2, Tekken 8 and more. A full list of the discounted games is available here, although specific savings for each title have yet to be confirmed.

Once again, we’ll update this story with some highlights once we know more. Flash sales will also happen daily, so PlayStation encourages you to check the PS Store regularly during the Days of Play promotion.

Finally, it’s important to note that several other deals are only being offered via the PlayStation Direct website, which isn’t available in Canada.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation