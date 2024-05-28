New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in June.

Highlights include the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone: One-Fifty and Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing.

June 2nd

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3) [Paramount+ Original]

June 4th

Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing [Paramount+ Original]

Scream 5

June 6th

Second Chance Champions

June 7th

Café Daughter

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

Transformers: Earthspark (Season 2)

June 10th

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 11th

Blaze and the Monster Machines (new episode block)

How Music Got Free

Hugo

June 13th

My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5, full series)

June 14th

Angel Has Fallen

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

June 18th

Nacho Libre

Serving Sara

June 21

No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie

Yellowstone: One-Fifty

June 25th

Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)

I Smile Back

21 Bridges

June 28th

Alone Australia (Season 2)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

