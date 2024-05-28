New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in June.
Highlights include the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone: One-Fifty and Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing.
June 2nd
- Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3) [Paramount+ Original]
June 4th
- Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing [Paramount+ Original]
- Scream 5
June 6th
- Second Chance Champions
June 7th
- Café Daughter
- My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes
- Transformers: Earthspark (Season 2)
June 10th
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
June 11th
- Blaze and the Monster Machines (new episode block)
- How Music Got Free
- Hugo
June 13th
- My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5, full series)
June 14th
- Angel Has Fallen
- London Has Fallen
- Olympus Has Fallen
June 18th
- Nacho Libre
- Serving Sara
June 21
- No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie
- Yellowstone: One-Fifty
June 25th
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
- I Smile Back
- 21 Bridges
June 28th
- Alone Australia (Season 2)
Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).
