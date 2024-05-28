fbpx
Streaming

Netflix could be removing downloads from its Windows app

You might need to start downloading your Netflix episodes on mobile

Dean Daley
May 28, 202412:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Netflix may be changing its Windows app for the worse. According to APKMirror’s Artem Russakovskii, the Netflix Windows app may remove the ability to download videos for offline viewing.

This would be devastating to the Windows app experience. I’m constantly downloading Netflix videos for offline viewing. However, oddly, another user on X received a similar notification, but it didn’t mention the download change.

It’s unclear what exactly is happening here. It’s possible Artem’s notification was sent in error, but it’s similarly possible that Trevor’s was sent in error.

Trevor also mentions that they don’t use the download feature, which could be why their notification did not mention downloads.

Netflix does all sorts of testing as well, so this could be the company A/B testing this notification; it could also be location-based; at this point, it’s hard to say.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received a similar notification from Netflix.

Source: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Streaming

New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2024

News

Netflix CEO says Barbie and Oppenheimer would have been ‘just as big’ on Netflix

Streaming

New on Crave: June 2024

Streaming

Netflix’s Knives Out 3 gets official title, 2025 release window

Comments