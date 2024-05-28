Netflix could be removing downloads from its Windows app

Netflix may be changing its Windows app for the worse. According to APKMirror’s Artem Russakovskii, the Netflix Windows app may remove the ability to download videos for offline viewing.

What!??? @netflix is updating its Windows desktop app and “making it better” by removing the ability to download offline. 🤬😤😠 This is how I watch Netflix on the plane. This is a terrible change. pic.twitter.com/8XsiQqNCM7 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) May 25, 2024

This would be devastating to the Windows app experience. I’m constantly downloading Netflix videos for offline viewing. However, oddly, another user on X received a similar notification, but it didn’t mention the download change.

It’s unclear what exactly is happening here. It’s possible Artem’s notification was sent in error, but it’s similarly possible that Trevor’s was sent in error.

Trevor also mentions that they don’t use the download feature, which could be why their notification did not mention downloads.

Netflix does all sorts of testing as well, so this could be the company A/B testing this notification; it could also be location-based; at this point, it’s hard to say.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received a similar notification from Netflix.

Source: Android Authority