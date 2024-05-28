ChromeOS in 2024 includes a lot more AI, some regular updates too

Google is rolling out a suite of new Chromebook features, but most of them are headed towards Chromebook Plus units. Introduced in 2023, these have more powerful processors and RAM than a regular Chromebook, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Google is pushing them as the next generation of its computer platform.

These models are inching closer to traditional computers, and since most of the exciting updates have come exclusively to Chromebook Plus computers this year, it really seems like you’ll need one if you want to stay on the cutting edge of ChromeOS software. While these might not be as dirt cheap as regular Chromebooks, the Plus models can still hit low prices, and a quick search shows models on sale for as low as $329 CAD. However, on the Google site, the four models on display range from $549 to $1,099.

So what are the new updates?

The most prominent update is an AI feature called ‘Help Me Write.’ This tool is built into the Chrome browser and uses AI to help you rewrite your text in different ways. Google has been honing this feature for years, and it should allow you to choose a tone for your writing.

Beyond that, the ‘Magic Editor’ for photos that has been on Pixel phones is making its way over to Chromebook Plus models. You can also use AI to generate wallpapers and use a new Gemini app that gives you access to Google’s top-level AI. You can also use Gemini to summarize social media posts or websites.

That said, these features are only going to be free for a year after you buy a Chromebook Plus. These features are packed in a bundle Google calls ‘Google One AI Premium,’ which usually costs $26.99 per month in Canada. This includes 2TB of cloud storage as well. For the sake of comparion, 2TB of Google cloud storage without the AI additions costs $14 per month.

Are there updates for regular Chromebooks?

There is, but don’t get too excited. There isn’t a lot of exciting news coming down the pipeline, and Google hasn’t shared when any of these updates will be available beyond “in 2024.”

The coolest feature coming to all Chromebooks is a new feature called ‘Where was I’ that looks to keep your workflow rolling with minimal setup. This pops open a new window that shows you what you were working on the last time you used your Chromebook and gives you the option to re-open all your windows if you want. It even taps into Chrome on your other devices showing you what you were doing on mobile as well. Where was I sounds a little like Microsoft’s ‘Recall’ feature for Windows, though the focus is more on helping people get back to what they were doing rather than remembering what they did weeks ago.

We’ve been unable to go hands-on with this feature yet, but it sounds intriguing, especially since I usually have about 15 tabs open at any given moment.

There’s a new ‘Focus’ mode, which is basically a Do Not Disturb timer that automatically turns off when you’ve set your Focus to end.

Google is also planning to bring its project Gameface accessibility tracking to Chromebooks to allow people to control the operating system with their faces.

There’s also a suite of updates coming to gamers. Chief among them is a new feature that lets users map repeatable mouse gestures or clicks to the keyboard. This makes playing mobile games on ChromeOS more approachable. There’s also a new game bar that allows you to record your screen or take a screenshot really easily while using a controller.

Source: Google