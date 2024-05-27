fbpx
You can’t pass on your Steam library when you die

Buying doesn’t equal owning

Brad Bennett
May 27, 20243:20 PM EDT 0 comments
Valve Steam Deck

In the seemingly never-ending sage of “ You don’t own things you purchase digitally,” gamers are discovering that you can’t pass your Steam Library onto your children when you die.

Obviously, you can give your kids your login and they can play your games under your account, but if you wanted to legally transfer your games to a loved one after you pass on, there is no real way to do it.

This issue extends to digital movie purchases, music, apps and other software that you can only use within one app. Basically, if you can’t find the source file and move it around easily, you don’t own the program in perpetuity — just a license for it.

