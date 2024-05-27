Why your next laptop should be a gaming PC

When you think of a PC gaming laptop, you probably think of a big, blocky device with flashing lights that runs out of battery in under an hour. And while that may still be true for some, today’s best PC gaming laptops are built differently and designed to create as well as game.

We’re now at a point where PC gaming laptops are nearly indistinguishable from other laptops in terms of form factor. But where they separate themselves is with their performance and ability to be multi-purpose and multi-function to fit your needs – whether personal or professional.

The new OMEN Transcend 14 is a PC gaming laptop that is worth consideration if you’re looking to level up your laptop game without sacrificing productivity or performance. It has a thin frame, a beautiful display, and a clean matte black design that’s easily portable. It’s designed to handle a multitude of tasks whether you’re creating or viewing content, editing videos, crunching numbers, or playing the latest AAA games.

What to look for in a laptop

When you’re looking to buy a new laptop, there are a few things to consider. You’ll want something that’s good for productivity, customizable, can easily be slipped into a bag, and has solid performance. And of course, gaming is a large part of the consideration as well.

Research has shown that more and more people identify as gamers than ever before. In fact, 90% of Gen Z say that video games are a regular part of their lives. And that extends beyond just playing them. Many of us, whether Gen Z or not, engage with gaming on a number of levels. We create podcasts, edit videos, join Discord communities, and so much more. If any of this sounds familiar, you’ll want a PC gaming laptop that can keep up with your daily needs.

If you’re interested in editing photos or videos, being able to run editing programs is a must. Anyone who has attempted to edit high-definition footage and photos on a laptop has probably experienced the frustration of pausing your work while the program catches up to what you’re doing. With an upgraded CPU to push all of those pixels through the pipe though, that’s no longer a problem.

You’ll also want to have a device that allows you to show off your personality. If you’re going to be creating content, having something that matches your personal brand and looks great in footage is all part of the product. With customizable RGB lighting, your laptop should fit your gaming, content creation and everyday life activities.

And of course, if you plan to play games or work with 3D graphics in any way, you’ll want a GPU that’s up to the task. These days, you’ll want to look at the RTX 30 and 40 series from NVIDIA to play the latest games.

The beauty of the OMEN Transcend 14 is that all of these features are just part of the package. You’ll be able to run games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Overwatch 2. With the OMEN Transcend 14, you’re getting top of the line performance with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chip, and 32GB of RAM. And you’re getting great performance, aesthetics, and battery life on top of that.

How does it feel to use?

The external components in a PC gaming laptop are just as important as what’s under the hood. With the OMEN Transcend 14, there are three main pieces you’ll want to consider: the display, keyboard and chassis.

When it comes to a laptop display, there are two main factors you’re going to want to consider. First, the resolution. Most users won’t need a 4K display on a 14-inch laptop, but making the jump to 2.8K from 1080p will make your games look crisper without sacrificing much in the way of performance.

You’ll also want to consider the refresh rate. The OMEN Transcend 14 supports a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing you to play games at 120 frames per second, taking full advantage of the laptop’s powerful GPU.

It needs to travel with you

Selecting a keyboard that feels good without adding a ton of bulk to the size of the laptop can be tough. The feel of a keyboard largely comes down to personal preference, but using a keyboard that doesn’t instantly bottom out will reduce the number of misclicks.

Not only does the OMEN Transcend 14 come with pleasantly clicky keys and a good key travel distance, its RGB backlighting allows for plenty of personalization. You can customize the lighting to your heart’s content with plenty of colours and patterns to choose from — or you can set it to white for a super clean look. And it comes with software that makes changing the lighting on the fly a breeze, as you can see here with the Light Studio.

Of course, you can’t ignore the laptop’s chassis either. The build of a laptop isn’t just a matter of aesthetics, it’s core to how the laptop performs and feels. Loose molding, cheap plastics, and a bulky design not only make the laptop feel cheap, but they can cause airflow problems. Proper airflow keeps your laptop quiet, so even if you’re playing Vampire Survivors in a meeting, no one’s going to notice the fans revving up. A proper cooling system can make a world of difference — something I’ll get to below.

A compact design is crucial for travel as well. Ergonomic backpacks have become cool again, but if you’re carrying around a six-pound laptop, the best straps in the world won’t save you. Look for a slim design like the OMEN Transcend 14’s that manages to pack performance into a lightweight design that won’t kill your shoulders.

Still a dedicated gaming machine

Make no mistake though; just because PC gaming laptops offer tons of features for non-gamers, doesn’t mean they aren’t absolute monsters when it comes to gaming performance. PC gaming is about maximizing both performance and graphics. We now have portable gaming PCs that will keep you competitive in online lobbies without needing to drop your settings.

Gaming accessories are also an important piece of the puzzle, offering excellent performance on the go. Take the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse. Instead of carrying a tiny mouse that loses connection and feels like a brick, picking up the Pulsefire Haste 2 ensures a lag-free connection, a 61g lightweight feel, and a comfortable design for both claw and palm grip users.

And if you’re someone who plays games online, the HyperX Cloud III gaming headset is a great choice. Cushy padding for long play sessions, DTS spatial audio for immersive sound, and a dedicated mic that won’t pick up your family in the background — it’s a no-brainer.

It’s never going to be the full desktop PC experience, but for those of us who need — or prefer — a portable device, a PC gaming laptop is a great choice for getting your gaming sessions in wherever you are.

What’s the right laptop?

So I’ve made my case for why PC gaming laptops are a great choice for gamers and non-gamers alike who want great performance in their everyday lives. At this point, they’re as much about productivity as they are about gaming. But you may still be wondering how to put all of these pieces together.

The OMEN Transcend 14 is an easy pick because it plays all of the games mentioned in this article with ease. It packs the latest GPU, CPU, and memory, along with a display built for competitive gaming.

You’re also getting a 120Hz 2.8K display with 0.2ms response time and a low-profile tactile keyboard — delivering a great competitive experience. It also has all of the everyday features you’d expect from a laptop, such as a great webcam for video calls, multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, and really solid speakers.

But the thing that separates the OMEN Transcend 14 from other PC gaming laptops is the customizable onboard performance thanks to its Tempest Go cooling tech. The laptop uses Intel’s hyperbaric cooling technology to create a pressurized zone that exchanges heat efficiently, keeping your lap cool even when your GPU is pushed to its limit. You can easily tweak the settings depending on your preferences and requirements.

Oh, and that’s not to mention the battery life. The OMEN Transcend 14 boasts eight hours of gaming time and a whopping 13 hours of video playback. And if you do run low on battery, it charges to 50% capacity in just half an hour.

All of this performance comes in a compact form factor that won’t look out of place in the office or classroom. Easily slip it into a bag, work on the train, or set up with some friends for some late-night Apex.

If you’re ready to upgrade your PC gaming experience from a mobile device to a gaming PC, there’s never been a better time. Experience the difference firsthand.

You can check out the OMEN Transcend 14 on HP’s official website to learn more.

This story is sponsored by HP.