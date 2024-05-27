fbpx
Cable theft knocks out internet in parts of St. Catharines, Ontario

Brad Bennett
Brad Bennett
May 27, 2024

Bell has shared on X (Twitter) that a cable theft that took place some time May 25th has knocked out internet in parts of St. Catharines, Ontario.

Bell mentions that this isn’t the first time this has happened in the area and in a flurry of follow-up posts it mentions that weather and the complexity of the locations that need to be replaced as reasons for the delay in getting internet restored.

On May 27th, Bell followed up with another post claiming that internet would be restored on Wednesday, May 29th. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell and will update this story with more information when available.

