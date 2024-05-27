Apple working on AI-generated emoji, news recaps and more: report

Apple is reportedly working on a variety of AI-powered features for iPhone and Mac that are targeting everyday users.

In Bloomberg‘s latest Power On newsletter, reliable Apple reporter Mark Gurman outlined many of these AI features, which he says are focused on “tools that ordinary consumers can use in their daily lives.” This is intended to be a contrast to some of the “flashier” AI features that rivals like Google and Microsoft have been promoting as of late.

One standout example of Apple’s general consumer AI efforts, per Gurman, is AI-generated emoji. With it, iPhones and other Apple devices would create custom emojis on the fly depending on what you’re texting, which would, in theory, lead to emojis that fit more specific situations.

It’s unclear how Apple is working to mitigate issues that other tech giants have run into with AI-generated emojis. For example, Facebook’s experiment in this area last year resulted in the creation of such inappropriate emojis as a woman breastfeeding Pikachu and a child soldier.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg reports that a “big part” of Apple’s AI push is to create “smart recaps.” The idea is to use AI to provide users with handy summaries of notifications, text messages, news articles and more. Other AI features that Bloomberg says Apple is working on include voice memo transcription, photo editing and improved Safari web search.

As Bloomberg notes, many of these features have already been available on Android devices. The publication adds that Apple will also have to reassure its customers about privacy, especially since some of these features would leverage the cloud.

It’s likely that many of these features will be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off on June 10th. As well, Bloomberg says Apple will announce a partnership with OpenAI at WWDC on a chatbot, following unsuccessful efforts to create one of its own.

On the flip side, OpenAI has had its own struggles, including, most recently, a public feud with actress Scarlett Johansson over a ChatGPT voice. Therefore, Bloomberg says Apple is planning to work with multiple companies to bolster its AI efforts, including Google, with which it’s in negotiations to licence Gemini. However, Bloomberg says to not expect to see this Google deal at WWDC.

Bloomberg‘s full newsletter on Apple’s AI plans can be read here.