Which upcoming foldable are you most excited to see launch in Canada?

I love foldable smartphones and eagerly look forward to each and every new release. However, it’s been a while since a new foldable hit the market in Canada.

As previous leaks predicted, Google didn’t showcase the Pixel 9 Fold (or Pixel Fold 2) at I/O and we haven’t learned anything about Motorola’s successor to the Razr yet either. This likely means that in the second half of the year, the Canadian smartphone market will get at least four new foldables, all within a few months of each other.

We expect Google’s foldable to launch in October. Meanwhile, Samsung will unveil at least three but possibly as many as five foldables in July. Motorola could showcase at least one, possibly two, foldables soon, and even OnePlus might reveal a successor to the Open.

With this in mind, what foldable are you most excited to see launch in Canada in the next few months?

Personally, I’m most excited to see what Google does with the Pixel Fold. The Mountain View company is reportedly going to showcase a device similar to the OnePlus Open; however, I’m hoping Google surprises us.

Let us know in the comments below which foldable you are most excited about.