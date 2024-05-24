fbpx
Save on SD cards, earbuds, chargers and more at Best Buy this week

Best Buy has the 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC card on sale for $100 off

May 24, 202412:26 PM EDT 2 comments

Every week, Best Buy has hot deals on great tech, and this week is no different. Along with its ongoing Accessory Sale, the retailer has solid deals on SD cards, smartwatches and more. Check out some of the best deals below:

Save $100 on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB 200MB/s SDXC Memory Card – $39.99

Save $55 on the Lexar Professional 1066x 256GB 160MB/s microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – $44.99

Save $20 on the Lexar JumpDrive Dual Drive D400 64GB USB 3.1 + USB-C Flash Drive – $9.99

Save $80 on the SanDisk Extreme Plus 1TB 200MB/s microSD Memory Card – $169.99

Save $63 on the SanDisk Extreme Plus 64GB 200MB/s microSD Memory Card – $16.99

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro – $179.99

Save $210 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch – $349.99

Save $130 on the Google Pixel Watch (GPS) 40mm Matte Black Stainless Steel Case with Obsidian Active Band – $249.99

Save $40 on the Samsung Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra – $39.99

Save $20 on the Anker PowerCore 10000 mAh 30W Dual USB Power Bank – $69.99

Save $40 on the Mophie Snap+ 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand – $79.99

