Samsung reportedly requires independent repair shops to upload personal information

It looks like Samsung is a little sketchy regarding its dealings with independent repair shops.

According to 404Media, which saw a leaked contract from a repair ship, Samsung requires shops to give them the names, contact information, phone identifiers, and customer complaint details of everyone who gets their handsets repaired at these shops.

Further, Samsung tells repair shops to “immediately disassemble” phones that have been repaired with third-party parts and to tell Samsung immediately that these customers have used these parts.

According to the contract, Samsung requires these shops to upload each repair daily to a Samsung database called G-SPN. In this database, the repair shop must enter all of the customer’s details, including the smartphone’s IMEI number.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: 404media