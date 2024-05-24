fbpx
PlayStation’s Planet of the Discounts sale offers up to 80 percent off

These deals are available until June 5th

Dean Daley
May 24, 20248:06 AM EDT 13 comments

The latest PlayStation promotion, ‘Planet of the Discounts,’ offers up to 80 percent off on games like Lies of PHogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

These deals are available until June 5th.

Here are some of the games available on sale:

You can check out the complete list of games here. 

Image credit: Warner Bros.

