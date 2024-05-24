PlayStation’s Planet of the Discounts sale offers up to 80 percent off

The latest PlayStation promotion, ‘Planet of the Discounts,’ offers up to 80 percent off on games like Lies of P, Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.
These deals are available until June 5th.
Here are some of the games available on sale:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition: now $57.49, was $114.99
- Grounded PS4 & PS5: now $37.44, was $53.49
- Unicorn Overlord: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe: now $49.99, was $99.99
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition: now $65.44, was $93.49
- Sifu: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: now $24.99, was $99.99
You can check out the complete list of games here.
