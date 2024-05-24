Netflix’s Knives Out 3 gets official title, 2025 release window

The third Knives Out film will officially be called Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Rian Johnson, the writer and director of the mystery-comedy Knives Out series, revealed the title in a post on X (Twitter). The short teaser, which dramatically reveals the title, also confirms that the film will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

No further details were provided outside of reiterating that Daniel Craig will once again star as Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

The original Knives Out was released in theatres by Lionsgate in November 2019 and was a critical and commercial hit, leading Netflix to shell out $450 million USD (about $615 million CAD) to acquire Johnson’s two planned sequels. The first of those, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, received Netflix’s widest-ever theatrical release in November 2022 before premiering on the streamer one month later.

It remains to be seen whether Netflix will give Wake Up Dead Man a similarly expansive theatrical run. What we can expect, though, besides more Benoit Blanc, is a star-studded cast of supporting characters in a new standalone Agatha Christie-style murder mystery. The previous films have featured the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and the late Canadian Christopher Plummer.

In a follow-up X post, Johnson said more information on Wake Up Dead Man will come “very soon.”

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson)