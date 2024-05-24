Google’s revamped Weather app is finally rolling out to Android users

Google launched a redesigned Weather app on Pixel phones last year, and now it’s finally expanding to other Android phones.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the new app appeared on several non-Pixel Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, OnePlus Open and the Honor Magic 6 RSR. Someone even saw the app on a Nokia 4.2 running Android 11. The new app sports Material You styling and shows more data than previous incarnations of the app.

Calling it a Weather ‘app’ is a bit of a stretch, however. Like many of Google’s apps, it’s really just a piece of the Google app that can be accessed via shortcuts. If you want to check to see if your phone has the updated Weather design, you can do so by searching ‘Weather’ in the Google app and tapping ‘See more details.’

Alternatively, you can add a shortcut to Weather to your home screen via the widgets menu, either via one of many dedicated Google weather widgets or via the ‘At a glance’ widget, which includes weather information.

Source: 9to5Google