New on Crave: June 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in June.
Highlights include the second season of House of the Dragon, Am I Ok?, Fantasmas, and Madame Web.
Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.
June 1st
Warm Bodies — Starz
June 2nd
- Ren Faire: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
June 3rd
- Roast Battle Canada: Season 4, Episode 1 @10:30pm ET
June 4th
- Who Killed WCW?: Episode 1 @10:00pm ET
June 5th
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
June 6th
- Am I Ok?
June 7th
- Fantasmas: Season 1, Episode 1 @11pm ET
- Suze
- A Haunting In Venice
- Race For Glory: Audi vs Lancia
- Taken
- Olympus Has Fallen
- London Has Fallen
- Angel Has Fallen
- The Good Doctor: Season 7
- The Martian — Starz
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 4A, Episode 1 — Starz
- All Souls — Starz
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer — Starz
- Enemy — Starz
June 8th
- Sherwood: Episodes 1-10
June 11th
- Love Island USA: Season 6, Episode 1
June 12th
- Whip It
June 13th
- Hannah Eindiner: Everything Must Go
June 14th
- Queen Tut
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Creed III
- Rye Lane
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 7A
- The Matrix — Starz
- The Matrix Reloaded — Starz
- The Matrix Revolutions — Starz
- Joe Dirt — Starz
- Click — Starz
- The Lego Movie — Starz
- The Lego Ninjago Movie — Starz
- The Lego Batman Movie — Starz
June 16th
- House of the Dragon: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET
June 18th
- Here to Climb @9pm ET
June 19th
- Take This Waltz
June 20th
- Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play @9pm ET
- The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom
June 21st
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Season 3
- Snowpiercer: Seasons 1-3
- The Challenge: Season 39
- The Night They Came Home — Starz
- Fools Rush In — Starz
- Ru
- Brooklyn
- Tautuktavuk
- Manodrome
- Chevalier
June 22nd
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple @8pm ET
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Molang: Season 1
June 24th
- Squealer
June 25th
- One South: Portrait of A Psych Unit: Episodes 1-2 @9pm ET
- Life of Pi
June 28th
- Madame Web
- One Ranger
- Con Air
- Ridiculousness: Season 37
- Sunrise — Starz
- The Ugly Truth — Starz
- The Grand Seduction — Starz
- True Romance — Starz
June 30th
- Full Metal Jacket
An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.
