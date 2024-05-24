New on Crave: June 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in June.

Highlights include the second season of House of the Dragon, Am I Ok?, Fantasmas, and Madame Web.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.

June 1st

Warm Bodies — Starz

June 2nd

Ren Faire: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

June 3rd

Roast Battle Canada: Season 4, Episode 1 @10:30pm ET

June 4th

Who Killed WCW?: Episode 1 @10:00pm ET

June 5th

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

June 6th

Am I Ok?

June 7th

Fantasmas: Season 1, Episode 1 @11pm ET

Suze

A Haunting In Venice

Race For Glory: Audi vs Lancia

Taken

Olympus Has Fallen

London Has Fallen

Angel Has Fallen

The Good Doctor: Season 7

The Martian — Starz

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 4A, Episode 1 — Starz

All Souls — Starz

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer — Starz

Enemy — Starz

June 8th

Sherwood: Episodes 1-10

June 11th

Love Island USA: Season 6, Episode 1

June 12th

Whip It

June 13th

Hannah Eindiner: Everything Must Go

June 14th

Queen Tut

Mad Max: Fury Road

Creed III

Rye Lane

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 7A

The Matrix — Starz

The Matrix Reloaded — Starz

The Matrix Revolutions — Starz

Joe Dirt — Starz

Click — Starz

The Lego Movie — Starz

The Lego Ninjago Movie — Starz

The Lego Batman Movie — Starz

June 16th

House of the Dragon: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET

June 18th

Here to Climb @9pm ET

June 19th

Take This Waltz

June 20th

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play @9pm ET

The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom

June 21st

Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Season 3

Snowpiercer: Seasons 1-3

The Challenge: Season 39

The Night They Came Home — Starz

Fools Rush In — Starz

Ru

Brooklyn

Tautuktavuk

Manodrome

Chevalier

June 22nd

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple @8pm ET

The Devil Wears Prada

Molang: Season 1

June 24th

Squealer

June 25th

One South: Portrait of A Psych Unit: Episodes 1-2 @9pm ET

Life of Pi

June 28th

Madame Web

One Ranger

Con Air

Ridiculousness: Season 37

Sunrise — Starz

The Ugly Truth — Starz

The Grand Seduction — Starz

True Romance — Starz

June 30th

Full Metal Jacket

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.