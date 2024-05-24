fbpx
Streaming

New on Crave: June 2024

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month

Dean Daley
May 24, 20242:05 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in June.

Highlights include the second season of House of the Dragon, Am I Ok?, Fantasmas, and Madame Web.

June 1st

Warm Bodies — Starz 

June 2nd

  • Ren Faire: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

June 3rd

  • Roast Battle Canada: Season 4, Episode 1 @10:30pm ET

June 4th

  • Who Killed WCW?: Episode 1 @10:00pm ET

June 5th

  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II

June 6th

  • Am I Ok?

June 7th

  • Fantasmas: Season 1, Episode 1 @11pm ET
  • Suze
  • A Haunting In Venice
  • Race For Glory: Audi vs Lancia
  • Taken
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • London Has Fallen
  • Angel Has Fallen
  • The Good Doctor: Season 7
  • The Martian — Starz 
  • Power Book II: Ghost: Season 4A, Episode 1 — Starz 
  • All Souls — Starz 
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer — Starz 
  • Enemy — Starz 

June 8th

  • Sherwood: Episodes 1-10

June 11th

  • Love Island USA: Season 6, Episode 1

June 12th

  • Whip It

June 13th

  • Hannah Eindiner: Everything Must Go

June 14th

  • Queen Tut
  • Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Creed III
  • Rye Lane
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 7A
  • The Matrix — Starz 
  • The Matrix Reloaded — Starz
  • The Matrix Revolutions — Starz 
  • Joe Dirt — Starz 
  • Click — Starz 
  • The Lego Movie — Starz 
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie — Starz 
  • The Lego Batman Movie — Starz 

June 16th

  • House of the Dragon: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET

June 18th

  • Here to Climb @9pm ET

June 19th

  • Take This Waltz

June 20th

  • Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play @9pm ET
  • The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom

June 21st

  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Season 3
  • Snowpiercer: Seasons 1-3
  • The Challenge: Season 39
  • The Night They Came Home — Starz 
  • Fools Rush In — Starz 
  • Ru
  • Brooklyn
  • Tautuktavuk
  • Manodrome
  • Chevalier

June 22nd

  • Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple @8pm ET
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Molang: Season 1

June 24th

  • Squealer

June 25th

  • One South: Portrait of A Psych Unit: Episodes 1-2 @9pm ET
  • Life of Pi

June 28th

  • Madame Web
  • One Ranger
  • Con Air
  • Ridiculousness: Season 37
  • Sunrise — Starz
  • The Ugly Truth — Starz 
  • The Grand Seduction — Starz 
  • True Romance — Starz

June 30th

  • Full Metal Jacket

An ad-free Crave subscription is priced at $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

