Carl Pei might have shown off the Nothing Phone 3 in a recent tweet

It's possible that Pei is teasing his company's new phone

Dean Daley
May 24, 20244:53 PM EDT 3 comments

Nothing CEO Carl Pei posted some images on X (Twitter) showcasing the Quick Settings redesign, which is currently in progress.


On top of the Quick Setting redesign, Beebom has noticed that this could be the Nothing Phone 3.

The Nothing Phone 1, 2, and 2a all feature three buttons: two on the left side serve as the volume rocker and a power button on the right. However, this handset on Pei’s Twitter has an extra fourth button below the power button. Previous rumours indicate that Apple’s iPhone 16 series will have a new button below its power button as well.

Rumours indicate that Apple’s new button could serve multiple functions, such as a camera shutter or a button that can launch Apple’s upcoming AI features. Similarly, Nothing’s phone could launch AI features with this button. Nothing recently announced that ChatGPT will be integrated into Nothing OS.

It’s unclear when Nothing will unveil the Phone 3, but I’m excited to see what the company might show off later this year.

Source: Beebom Via: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

