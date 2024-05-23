fbpx
News

The Lord of the Rings Extended Editions coming to Cineplex theatres in Canada

My precious!!!

Bradly Shankar
May 23, 202410:24 AM EDT 0 comments
The Lord of the Rings Frodo

One of the most beloved trilogies of all time is coming back to Canadian cinemas.

On Wednesday, Cineplex revealed that the Extended Editions of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King will all play in its theatres starting June 7th. As the name suggests, these versions of the Peter Jackson-directed films will have significantly more footage.

Check below for the links for showtimes for each movie. Note that they’re playing in different theatres on different days.

This comes after Warner Bros. announced last month that the Extended Edition trilogy would return to U.S. theatres in June. It also follows the re-release of a variety of classic films this year, including Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, The Mummy (starring Toronto’s Brendan Fraser) and Ridley Scott’s original Alien.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Cineplex

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [May 15th – May 21st]

News

iPhones can finally act as payment terminals in Canada

News

New Google Meet feature will sync laptop mics to reduce echo

News

Quebecor CEO asks feds to intervene in Loblaws deal with Rogers, Bell

Comments