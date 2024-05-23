Samsung to reportedly unveil Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6 in Paris on July 10

Samsung’s next iteration of foldables will appear in Paris on July 10th, ahead of the Paris Olympics, reports the South Korean publication Korea JoongAng Daily, which cites industry sources.

The event will reportedly feature the Galaxy Fold 6 series, which might feature three variants this year, alongside the Flip 6 and the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring. This is a bit earlier than last year’s event, which took place on July 26th in Seoul, South Korea.

“The location and timing of Unpacked should benefit Samsung, leveraging the festive vibe formed around the Olympics while getting the spotlight all by itself,” report the Korean publication’s industry sources.

New reports indicate that the Galaxy Ring might cost more than $400 in Canada and have a subscription rate. Further, the leaks indicate that Samsung may launch an ‘Ultra’ Z Fold 6 exclusive to South Korea; there might also be a more affordable variant. The Ultra variant might come with 12 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has yet to confirm when it will have its next Unpacked event. Until the South Korean tech giant officially announces its event, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt.

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily