Freedom expands to Manitoba, offers 50% off a plan for three months

Quebecor-owned Freedom Mobile announced its expansion into Manitoba. The move makes Freedom’s mobile, home internet and TV services available in the province.

Along with service availability, Freedom opened several retail locations in Winnipeg.

Freedom also has an introductory offer with a 10GB plan for $14.50/mo. That price includes the $5/mo Digital Discount, which customers can get by signing up for automatic payments, as well as a 50 percent discount for six months. The plan typically costs $29/mo. Other plans include:

$19/mo 1GB

$24/mo 5GB

$14.50/mo 10GB (for three months, $29/mo thereafter)

$45/mo Roam Beyond 15GB.

The above plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting as well as the Digital Discount.

If you find yourself thinking that those plans don’t seem all that great, well, you’re right — at least by Freedom’s standards. These plans don’t have as much data as the provider’s plans in other provinces. That likely stems from a CRTC decision in April that led Freedom to “suspend the launch of data-rich plans in Manitoba.”

Notably, Freedom does offer the $45/15GB Roam Beyond plan in Manitoba. That plan launched in March in other regions and joined the company’s other Roam Beyond plan, which costs $65/mo for 60GB. However, the $65/60GB plan isn’t available in Manitoba.

You can learn more about Freedom’s plans here.

Source: Freedom