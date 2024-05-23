New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in June.

Highlights include the Star Wars series The Acolyte, the third season of The Bear and Criminal Minds: Evolution.

June 4th

FX’s Clipped (two-episode premiere)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (two-episode premiere at 6pm PT/9pm ET)

June 5th

The Villains of the Valley (Season 2)

June 7th

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (all episodes)

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 17, two-episode premiere)

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There

Queenie (all episodes)

June 9th

Crazy Over Disney

D.I.Y Duck

Out on a Limb

June 12th

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (Season 7)

Queen of the South (Seasons 1-4)

June 17th

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (all episodes)

June 19th

Tracker (Season 1)

June 21st

Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials

Will Trent (Season 2)

June 22nd

Abbott Elementary (Season 3)

June 25th

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

June 26th

Wicked Tuna (Season 13)

June 27th

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (all episodes)

FX’s The Bear (Season 3, all episodes)

June 28th

Brats

June 30th

Station 19 (Season 7)

9-1-1 (Season 7)

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

Image credit: FX