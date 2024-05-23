Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 with cellular connectivity fixes now available

Google has launched Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2, which offers cellular data fixes for your Pixel smartphone.

The fixes include:

Fixed issues that sometimes caused mobile data connections to drop, even when the device was receiving a strong cellular signal (Issue #322380000, Issue #315328193, Issue #318593420, Issue #327884305)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity

Hopefully, this update should fix these issues if you’ve had them before. Handsets enrolled in the Android 15 beta will not receive the update.

This is available on Pixel handsets from Pixel 5a and later, except for Google’s most recent Pixel, the 8a.

Source: 9to5Google, Android Developer Blog