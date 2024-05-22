Galaxy Ring might cost over $400 in Canada, have a subscription

The Samsung Galaxy Ring might have a subscription cost alongside its already hefty price tag.

According to the latest leaks from Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy Ring will reportedly cost between $300 and $350 USD ($410 to $479 CAD).

Samsung Galaxy Ring as of now is priced at Rs 35k in India. US price in the $300-350 range Pretty expensive piece of tech.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 22, 2024

Further, Android Authority spoke with Brar, and he mentioned that the Galaxy Ring could come with a monthly subscription under $10 USD ($13.69 CAD).

While a subscription is frustrating, it’s not unheard of, as the Oura also offers a pretty hefty subscription to use the Ring’s advanced features. Other health tech products, such as Fitbit trackers and watches (including the Pixel Watch), also have optional subscriptions.

However, it’s worth mentioning that these are currently only leaks, and Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of this.

Previously, Samsung’s Head of the Digital Health Team said in an interview with CNBC that it was considering a subscription for its Samsung Health app, but it needed to offer improved services before it could launch the subscription.

We expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Ring alongside its Fold 6 series and Flip 6 at its upcoming Unpacked event, which is currently expected to take place in early July.