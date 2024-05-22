Netflix reveals first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of The Witcher.

At the end of a short teaser, the white-haired monster hunter turns around to reveal Hemsworth’s face. It’s a quick shot, but it’s all we’ve got for now.

The Hunger Games star is replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt after three seasons, a move that has naturally been met with a lot of controversy. It remains to be seen how Hemsworth will ultimately be received in the role.

For now, Netflix hasn’t even said when the fourth season is coming. Season 3 began streaming last summer, so it’s been nearly a year. However, the company confirmed last month that a fifth and final season is also in the works and will be shot back-to-back with the fourth season.

While Geralt will look different in the next two seasons, the rest of the cast is set to return, including Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Image credit: Netflix