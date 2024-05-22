New on Netflix Canada: June 2024

In June 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries. These include Bridgerton season 3, part 2, Sweet Tooth season 3, That ’90s Show part 2, The Whirlwind and many more.
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Supacell (GB) — Netflix Series
- The Whirlwind (KR) — Netflix Series
June 1st
- Too Old for Fairy Tales (PL) — Netflix Family
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Reunion
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- The Intern
- The To Do List
- Truth or Dare
June 3rd
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Family
June 4th
- Django Unchained
- Joy Koy: Live from Brooklyn
- Mean Girls
- The Prince of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT) — Netflix Film
- The Queen
June 5th
- Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — Netflix Documentary
- How to Rob a Bank — Netflix Documentary
- Under Paris (FR) — Netflix Film
June 6th
- Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Basma (SA) — Netflix Film
- Kübra: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix series
- Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) — Netflix Documentary
- Rafa Màrquez: El Capitán (MX) — Netflix Documentary
- Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 7th
- Hierarchy (KR) — Netflix Series
- Perfect Match: Season 2 — Netflix Series
June 10th
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
June 11th
- Keith Robinson: Different Strokes — Netflix Comedy Special
- Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary
June 12th
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
June 13th
- Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Doctor Climax (TH) — Netflix Series
- Holly Hobbie: Seasons 1-3
June 14th
- Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) — Netflix Series
- Ultraman: Rising — Netflix Family
June 15th
- End of Watch
- Fatal Attraction
- Miss Night and Day (KR) — Netflix Series
- Taken
June 16th
- Jason Bourne
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
June 18th
- Agents of Mystery (KR) — Netflix Series
- Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution — Netflix Documentary
June 19th
- Black Barbie — Netflix Documentary
- Inheritance — Netflix Film
- Kleks Academy (PL) — Netflix Family
- Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) — Netflix Series
- Paddington
June 20th
- The Accidental Twins (CO) — Netflix Documentary
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — Netflix Series
- Oculus
June 21st
- Gangs of Galicia (ES) — Netflix Series
- The Grand Seduction
- Trigger Warning — Netflix Film
- The Victims’ Game: Season 2 (TW) — Netflix Series
June 22nd
- Kiss the Girls
- Rising Impact (JP) — Netflix Anime
June 23rd
- American Wedding
June 24th
- Little Angel: Volume 5
June 25th
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE) — Netflix Documentary
- Project X
June 26th
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) — Netflix Series
- Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
June 27th
- Drawing Closer (JP) — Netflix Film
- That ’90s Show: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) — Netflix Family
June 28th
- A Family Affair — Netflix Film
- Instant Family
- The Mole: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG) — Netflix Series
- Owning Manhattan — Netflix Series
- Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA) — Netflix Series
June 30th
- The Smurfs: Season 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- Elvis (June 1st)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (June 1st)
- Spider-Man: Far from Home (June 15th)
- Top Gun: Maverick (June 21st)
- Pretty Woman (June 22nd)
- Horrible Bosses (June 30th)
- Legends of the Fall (June 30th)
- Marie Antoinette (June 30th)
- My Girl (June 30th)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (June 30th)
Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.
