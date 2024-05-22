New on Netflix Canada: June 2024

In June 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries. These include Bridgerton season 3, part 2, Sweet Tooth season 3, That ’90s Show part 2, The Whirlwind and many more.

Coming Soon

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime

Supacell (GB) — Netflix Series

The Whirlwind (KR) — Netflix Series

June 1st

Too Old for Fairy Tales (PL) — Netflix Family

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Reunion

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

The Intern

The To Do List

Truth or Dare

June 3rd

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Family

June 4th

Django Unchained

Joy Koy: Live from Brooklyn

Mean Girls

The Prince of Nonna’s Inheritance (IT) — Netflix Film

The Queen

June 5th

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial — Netflix Documentary

How to Rob a Bank — Netflix Documentary

Under Paris (FR) — Netflix Film

June 6th

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) — Netflix Anime

Basma (SA) — Netflix Film

Kübra: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix series

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) — Netflix Documentary

Rafa Màrquez: El Capitán (MX) — Netflix Documentary

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 7th

Hierarchy (KR) — Netflix Series

Perfect Match: Season 2 — Netflix Series

June 10th

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

June 11th

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes — Netflix Comedy Special

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary

June 12th

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 5 — Netflix Series

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 13th

Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 2 — Netflix Series

Doctor Climax (TH) — Netflix Series

Holly Hobbie: Seasons 1-3

June 14th

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) — Netflix Series

Ultraman: Rising — Netflix Family

June 15th

End of Watch

Fatal Attraction

Miss Night and Day (KR) — Netflix Series

Taken

June 16th

Jason Bourne

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

June 18th

Agents of Mystery (KR) — Netflix Series

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution — Netflix Documentary

June 19th

Black Barbie — Netflix Documentary

Inheritance — Netflix Film

Kleks Academy (PL) — Netflix Family

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) — Netflix Series

Paddington

June 20th

The Accidental Twins (CO) — Netflix Documentary

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — Netflix Series

Oculus

June 21st

Gangs of Galicia (ES) — Netflix Series

The Grand Seduction

Trigger Warning — Netflix Film

The Victims’ Game: Season 2 (TW) — Netflix Series

June 22nd

Kiss the Girls

Rising Impact (JP) — Netflix Anime

June 23rd

American Wedding

June 24th

Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25th

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE) — Netflix Documentary

Project X

June 26th

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

June 27th

Drawing Closer (JP) — Netflix Film

That ’90s Show: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) — Netflix Family

June 28th

A Family Affair — Netflix Film

Instant Family

The Mole: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG) — Netflix Series

Owning Manhattan — Netflix Series

Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA) — Netflix Series

June 30th

The Smurfs: Season 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

Elvis (June 1st)

He’s Just Not That Into You (June 1st)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (June 15th)

Top Gun: Maverick (June 21st)

Pretty Woman (June 22nd)

Horrible Bosses (June 30th)

Legends of the Fall (June 30th)

Marie Antoinette (June 30th)

My Girl (June 30th)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (June 30th)

Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.

Image credit: Netflix