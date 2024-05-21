Vision Pro to likely come to Canada after WWDC

Reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has shared that Apple is holding Vision Pro training sessions for some Apple Store employees around the world. These workshops reportedly include Canadians, as well as people from the U.K., China, Germany and roughly six other countries.

These countries also line up with a previous software update that showed a variety of new languages being added to the headset’s visionOS.

Canada, UK and Singapore are in as well for first Apple Vision Pro expansion. https://t.co/NLlfIYdW74 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 18, 2024

Originally, Gurman mentioned Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, but in a follow-up post on X (Twitter), he clarified that the U.K and Canada are also included.

While nowhere in the leak does it claim that the Vision Pro’s global rollout will be talked about at WWDC, the timing of the training seems to suggest that it will go live in a few weeks, and the hype of the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the perfect place to announce a more global launch of the product. Apple also revealed the Vision Pro at WWDC in 2023, so it would be very strange for the company not to mention it during the 2024 show.

Source: Mark Gurman (Bloomberg)