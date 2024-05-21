The Sonos Roam just got a little better

Beside the Sonos Ace headphones the audio company has also refreshed its entry-level portable speaker, the Sonos Roam.

The Roam one came out in 2021 and while it was verbally well received it did seem like some customers found issues with its software and specifically the Bluetooth/power combo button.

Thankfully, the button issue has been dealt with. Now, there are two buttons on the back for easier Bluetooth setup. There’s no word on if the overall connection software has been improved, but since the Move 2 and Ace have come out since the original Roam it stands to reason that things have been improved.

Alongside these changes, Sonos has made it so you can set up the speaker right out of the box. Previously, you needed to pair with the Sonos app on your home Wi-Fi, but now it will function as a Bluetooth speaker until you choose to make it a Wi-Fi speaker.

Other than that there are minimal changes to the speaker. It still comes in the same colours, with the same speaker layout and the same battery life. Sonos CEO told The Verge that the new Roam might get ever so slightly better battery life, but overall it doesn’t seem like a meaningful improvement over the original’s 10 hours.

The speaker will retain the same price as the original Roam at $229 in Canada.