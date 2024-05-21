Public Mobile has extended its Canada-U.S. plans

Last week, Public Mobile revealed that it had brought back its Canada-U.S. plans. Originally, this was only slated to last until May 20th, but now, the Telus-owned carrier has extended the offer.

As spotted by iPhone in Canada, three of Public’s Canada-U.S. plans — the $34/50GB, $40/75GB and $50/100GB options — are now available for a “limited time.” Given that this is an indefinite extension, you’ll likely want to act on it sooner rather than later if interested.

For context, these plans all include unlimited Canada and U.S. calling and texting, plus 5G data at up to 250Mbps in the U.S. The plans also have $0 activation fees and $0 eSIMs.

This is better than what the other Big Three flanker brands are offering, such as fellow Telus subsidiary Koodo, which recently stopped offering 5G plans altogether.

You can view Public Mobile’s Canada-U.S. plans here.

Via: iPhone in Canada