Motorola Canada offering up to $350 off select phones for Victoria Day

Motorola Canada is offering discounts of up to $350 on select smartphones for Victoria Day. Check out the offers below:
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) – $949.99 (save $350)
- Motorola Razr (2023) – $699.99 (save $300)
- Motorola Edge (2023) – $499.99 (save $350)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023) – $799.99 (save $300)
- Moto G Stylus (2023) – $399.99 (save $100)
- Moto G Power 5G (2023) – $299.99 (save $50)
- Moto G 5G (2023) – $249.99 (save $50)
You can find all the deals on Motorola’s website.
