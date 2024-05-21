Google’s AI editing tools now rolling out to more Pixel users

Back in April, Google announced that the AI editing tools Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and more enhanced editing functionalities would be available to all Google Photos users in the future, with no subscription required.

Now, we’re learning that this is finally rolling out to its users. According to 9to5Google, many Pixel 7 and 6 series users notice that they’re now seeing the Magic Editor without a Google One subscription. One user specifically mentioned it on their Pixel 7 Pro in Canada.

It’s unclear which devices are getting the update, as Google said it would start rolling these features out gradually.

Google Photos users will also get features, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Color Pop, Portrait Light, HDR effect, and more, for free on Android, iOS, and ChromeOS over the next few months. Magic Editor will hit non-Pixel users at a cost, though, as Google will only offer these users 10 free monthly saves unless they are subscribed to a premium Google One Plan.

Source: 9to5Google