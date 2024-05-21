Here’s Canadian pricing for the new Copilot + PCs

While Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro stole the show on Monday, several other manufacturers attended the company’s Copilot + PC launch in Redmond, Washington to show off their own devices.

Acer, Asus, Samsung, HP, Dell and Lenovo all had devices on display sporting new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and/or X Plus chips and equipped with Microsoft’s newly announced AI features (as well as some AI capabilities of their own).

There was an interesting mix of devices. Some manufacturers took existing models and simply upgraded them with the new hardware. Dell, for example, had an XPS 13 on display sporting the new Snapdragon chip. Others really leaned into the Copilot + PC as an entirely new category. HP, for example, blew up its existing laptop lines like Spectre and Draognfly in favour of two options — OmniBook for consumers and EliteBook for commercial — with different hardware tiers within those categories.

HP’s ‘Omni’ devices for consumers will start with the new OmniBook X AI PC. Going forward, HP plans to expand Omni to cover different hardware levels, form factors, and price points. For example, the company will eventually offer ‘OmniStudio’ all-in-ones.

Additionally, HP highlighted some of the ways it is leveraging the NPU above and beyond what Microsoft is doing. That includes ‘AI Companion,’ which uses AI to optimize the laptop with the best drivers to maximize performance and battery life.

Ultimately, there’s a lot of interesting stuff going on with these PCs, building on the new NPU capabilities and what Microsoft is enabling with Windows 11. But perhaps the most exciting is that all of these PCs can be pre-ordered now and will be available starting June 18th. You can find a list of new Copilot + AI PCs below, along with Canadian pricing and availability. The list is in no particular order, and I kept the focus on consumer-oriented laptops.

Acer Swift 14 AI

Starting at: $1,499.99

Available at: Acer | Best Buy

Asus Vivobook S 15

Starting at: $1,599

Available at: Asus | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Starting at: $1,849.99

Available at: Samsung | Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Starting at: $1,649.99

Available at: Lenovo | Best Buy

Dell XPS 13

Starting at: $1,799

Available at: Dell | Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

Starting at: $1,499.99

Available at: Dell | Best Buy

HP OmniBook X

Starting at: $1,599.99

Available at: HP