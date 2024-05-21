Apple offering increased iPhone trade-in value until June 3

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new iPhone, now might be the time. Apple has boosted the trade-in credits you’ll get when you turn in your old iPhone.
The maximum trade in values are listed below for each phone. That said, if your phone is significantly damaged or has a low internal storage configuration, these prices will drop.
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $920
- iPhone 14 Pro – $805
- iPhone 14 Plus – $600
- iPhone 14 – $560
- iPhone SE 3 – $270
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $670
- iPhone 13 Pro – $550
- iPhone 13 – $430
- iPhone 13 mini – $395
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – $480
- iPhone 12 Pro – $375
- iPhone 12 – $300
- iPhone 12 mini – $285
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – $365
- iPhone 11 Pro – $310
- iPhone 11 – $290
- iPhone XS Max – $240
- iPhone XS – $185
- iPhone XR – $190
- iPhone 8 Plus – $100
- iPhone 8 – $85
- iPhone 7 Plus – $80
You can trade in your old phone at an Apple Store or you can ship your phone back to Apple.
It’s also worth noting that you don’t need to buy a new phone. Instead, Apple can transfer this money into an Apple Store gift card for you to spend on other products as well.
This deal only runs until June 3, 2024.
Source: Apple
