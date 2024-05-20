Koodo bumps $44/mo plan up to 50GB of 4G data

Telus-owned Koodo has removed its $49/50GB 4G plan and bumped its $44/mo plan up to 50GB.

MobileSyrup spotted the change on Koodo’s website on Monday morning.

The $44/mo plan previously included 40GB of 4G data, so the 10GB bump isn’t bad considering the price of the plan didn’t increase.

Having a $44/50GB 4G plan brings Koodo in line with offers from Fido and Virgin Plus.

Koodo still hasn’t brought back 5G plan options after removing them earlier this month.

It’s also worth noting that while $44/50GB is an improvement for Koodo, there are still better options out there, including $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada-U.S. usage from Public and Freedom.

You can find Koodo’s plans here.