Twitter is now X, for real this time

The bird site is officially dead.

Although Elon Musk announced the rebrand from Twitter to X nearly a year ago, the transition has been anything but smooth. Various parts of the website maintained parts of the old brand, like the familiar blue bird logo or terminology related to the brand, like ‘tweets’ and ‘retweets’ long after the rebrand was announced. But perhaps most telling was that the URL was still ‘twitter.com.’

Well, that’s no longer the case. Typing ‘twitter.com’ into your browser will instead redirect you to ‘x.com.’

As part of the change, X is now showing people a welcome message pointing out the URL change while promising that privacy and data protection settings “remain the same.”

All core systems are now on https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy pic.twitter.com/cwWu3h2vzr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2024

Musk celebrated the transition by tweeting, “All core systems are now on X.com,” alongside a picture of an X logo that looks nothing like the X logo he picked for the site.

I, for one, am excited to see how this URL change breaks things for people. The whole URL transition has been clumsy and left plenty of opportunities for phishing attacks and other security issues. Some people have already pointed out that the change causes problems with Firefox’s Tracking Protection system and others have said the new URL only works in Chrome. I haven’t had any issues accessing the new x.com URL in Firefox, however.

But while x.com has replaced twitter.com on the web, it will always be Twitter in our hearts and minds—well, until Musk figures out how to use Neuralink to erase all memory of it.

Source: @elonmusk Via: The Verge